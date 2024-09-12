Business Standard
Thermax enters into strategic collaboration with Ceres Power

Image

Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
To bring advanced solid oxide electrolysis (SOEC) technology to India
Thermax has announced a strategic collaboration with Ceres Power, a subsidiary of Ceres Power Holdings plc (CWR.L), a leading developer of clean energy technology. The two companies have entered a non-exclusive, global license agreement for Thermax to manufacture, sell and service stack array modules (SAM) based on Ceres' advanced solid oxide electrolysis cell (SOEC) technology. Thermax will also develop, commercialise and sell SAM balance of modules (SBM) and multimegawatt SOEC electrolyser modules. The partnership marks a significant step towards accelerating the deployment of SOEC technology in India and worldwide that will enable cost-effective green hydrogen production.
Under this partnership, Thermax will leverage its extensive experience in heat integration and waste heat recovery to manufacture a first-of-its-kind pressurised SAM and design, engineer, and develop SAM balance of module (SBM), a building block for further development of a multi-MW SOEC electrolyser module.
The collaboration is set to revolutionise the hydrogen production landscape by delivering systems that are up to 25% more efficient than incumbent low-temperature electrolysis technologies and effectively utilise steam generated from industrial process heat/waste heat recovery. This makes it an optimal solution for decarbonising hard-to-abate industries such as ammonia/fertiliser, steel, refineries and chemical production.
As a step towards commercialisation, Thermax plans to establish a manufacturing facility for the electrolysers, develop the supply chain, and localise critical components. This collaboration positions Thermax among the few companies globally to provide large-scale SOEC systems for commercial applications.
First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 3:25 PM IST

