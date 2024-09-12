Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Granules India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Granules India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Prism Johnson Ltd, R R Kabel Ltd, TCI Express Ltd and Raymond Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 September 2024.
Granules India Ltd tumbled 16.63% to Rs 565.1 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54447 shares in the past one month.
 
Prism Johnson Ltd crashed 5.37% to Rs 219.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.73 lakh shares in the past one month.
R R Kabel Ltd lost 3.68% to Rs 1651.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17013 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8881 shares in the past one month.
TCI Express Ltd slipped 3.66% to Rs 1093.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5795 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5015 shares in the past one month.
Raymond Ltd dropped 3.24% to Rs 1852.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 27586 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46186 shares in the past one month.
First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

