Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharti Airtel deploys additional spectrum across Chandigarh and Punjab

Bharti Airtel deploys additional spectrum across Chandigarh and Punjab

Image

Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Bharti Airtel has completed the deployment of the additional spectrum it acquired in July 2024. The deployment of additional 5Mhz on the 1800 band will give a boost to Airtel's 4G network capacities which, in turn, will improve and enhance data speeds and provide significantly better coverage inside homes and buildings both in urban and rural areas.
The deployment of additional spectrum is now complete and as a result customers across Chandigarh and Punjab. will enjoy an elevated quality of service both on voice and data. The deployment will also allow Airtel to offer wider coverage along the highways and rail routes as well as increase its footprint in rural areas as the demand for connectivity continues to rise exponentially.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Asian Champions Trophy 2024

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: PAK 0-0 CHN, 1st QTR; IND beat KOR 3-1

Kolkata protest

LIVE news: Bengal govt invites protesting doctors for talks, calls for meeting at 5:00 pm

Stock market, BSE, NSE, Union Budget, Budget 2024

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex jumps 1,500 pts to new high of 82,900, Nifty at record 25,400

PremiumHeadphones

Make your listening experience luxurious, buy these premium headphones

BSE NSE, Bull market, Indian share market

Why Sensex soared 1,600 pts, hit 83k today, Nifty scaled new high of 25,400

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 3:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayVarun Beverages shareKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchGE T&D sharesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon