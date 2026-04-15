Thermax Ltd soars 5.08%, up for fifth straight session

Thermax Ltd is quoting at Rs 4067.4, up 5.08% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.82% in last one year as compared to a 3.39% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.56% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

Thermax Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4067.4, up 5.08% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.64% on the day, quoting at 24232.7. The Sensex is at 78098.95, up 1.63%. Thermax Ltd has risen around 24.8% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Thermax Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37195.05, up 2.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 78.36 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.