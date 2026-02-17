NBCC bags work contracts worth Rs 852 crore from SAIL, NLC India

NBCC (India) said that it has been awarded two new projects with a combined value of Rs 104.95 crore.

The first project, valued at Rs 14.72 crore, was awarded by the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP), SAIL Rourkela.

This work involves the development of sports infrastructure, lagoon de-silting, and lagoon gate repair or replacement. Additionally, it includes the renovation and upgrade of six conventional operation theaters into a Modular Operation Theatre Complex at Ispat General Hospital in Rourkela.

The second and larger contract, worth Rs 90.23 crore, was awarded by NLC India. For this project, NBCC will serve as the project management consultant for the construction of a Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) colony.

This colony is for the Pachwara South-OCP of Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power (NUPPL), located in the Dumka District of Jharkhand State.

NBCC (India) is in business and operates in three major segments, namely project management consultancy, real estate, and engineering procurement & construction.

The company's consolidated net profit advanced 25.21% to Rs 156.68 crore on an 18.99% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,910.19 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

The scrip fell 1.69% to currently trade at Rs 98.18 on the BSE.

