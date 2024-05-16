Business Standard
Thomas Cook (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 56.66 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 26.70% to Rs 1663.82 crore
Net profit of Thomas Cook (India) reported to Rs 56.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 7.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.70% to Rs 1663.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1313.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 3909.75% to Rs 259.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 44.61% to Rs 7299.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5047.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1663.821313.22 27 7299.355047.67 45 OPM %5.482.75 -5.973.52 - PBDT93.4823.71 294 472.54152.29 210 PBT60.69-6.16 LP 344.9328.26 1121 NP56.66-7.01 LP 259.036.46 3910
First Published: May 16 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

