Tiger Logistics (India) standalone net profit rises 82.35% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 51.88% to Rs 92.71 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 44.16% to Rs 12.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 44.56% to Rs 240.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 433.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Tiger Logistics (India) rose 82.35% to Rs 4.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 51.88% to Rs 92.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 61.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.92.7161.04240.26433.355.054.236.265.986.103.9418.4832.125.833.7417.7031.344.032.2112.9623.21