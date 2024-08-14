M K Proteins standalone net profit declines 0.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 24.76% to Rs 57.33 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of M K Proteins declined 0.40% to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 24.76% to Rs 57.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 76.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.57.3376.206.515.243.403.473.333.352.482.49