Apex Capital and Finance standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 56.78% to Rs 0.51 croreNet profit of Apex Capital and Finance declined 75.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 56.78% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.511.18 -57 OPM %25.4970.34 -PBDT0.050.22 -77 PBT0.050.22 -77 NP0.040.16 -75
