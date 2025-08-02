Saturday, August 02, 2025 | 09:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tilak Ventures standalone net profit rises 27.01% in the June 2025 quarter

Tilak Ventures standalone net profit rises 27.01% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 60.24% to Rs 8.06 crore

Net profit of Tilak Ventures rose 27.01% to Rs 2.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 60.24% to Rs 8.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales8.065.03 60 OPM %22.7026.64 -PBDT3.152.32 36 PBT3.152.32 36 NP2.211.74 27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

