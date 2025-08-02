Mangalam Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 68.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.33% to Rs 275.73 croreNet profit of Mangalam Worldwide rose 68.67% to Rs 10.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.33% to Rs 275.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 229.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales275.73229.15 20 OPM %5.825.15 -PBDT12.298.37 47 PBT9.866.31 56 NP10.126.00 69
