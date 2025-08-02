Enbee Trade & Finance standalone net profit rises 160.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 95.44% to Rs 7.29 croreNet profit of Enbee Trade & Finance rose 160.00% to Rs 2.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 95.44% to Rs 7.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales7.293.73 95 OPM %65.1657.64 -PBDT3.571.35 164 PBT3.411.21 182 NP2.470.95 160
