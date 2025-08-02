Healthcare Global Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 60.68% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.60% to Rs 611.80 croreNet profit of Healthcare Global Enterprises declined 60.68% to Rs 4.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.60% to Rs 611.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 524.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales611.80524.69 17 OPM %17.6217.32 -PBDT69.8366.00 6 PBT11.9218.99 -37 NP4.7512.08 -61
