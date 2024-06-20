Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Tilaknagar Industries' Mansion House Brandy emerges second-largest selling brand globally for 2023

Image

Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 3:17 PM IST
Tilaknagar Industries announced that its flagship brand Mansion House Brandy has emerged as the largest-selling brandy in India and the second-largest selling brandy in the world for the year 2023.
The company's other millionaire brand Courrier Napoleon emerged as the world's second fastest-growing brandy and the third-fastest growing spirits brand, across all alco-bev categories, across the globe. Courrier Napoleon now ranks as the seventh-largest selling brand globally amongst brandies for the year 2023.
The above rankings have been published in 'The Millionaires' Club' report released by international trade journal Drinks International in June 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVEUGC NET 2024 Exam LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon