Monday, June 30, 2025 | 01:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Time-Cap Laboratories successfully concludes USFDA inspection

Time-Cap Laboratories successfully concludes USFDA inspection

Image

Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Marksans Pharma announced that its subsidiary, Time-Cap Laboratories Inc. has received the Establishment Inspection Report from USFDA.

The USFDA had conducted a current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) inspection at the manufacturing facility of the Company's wholly owned subsidiary Time-Cap Laboratories, Inc. located at Farmingdale, New York, USA from 16 April 2025 to 24 April 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tele-density in India up from 85.19% in Apr-25 to 85.36% in May-25

Tele-density in India up from 85.19% in Apr-25 to 85.36% in May-25

US dollar index speculative longs near 4-year low

US dollar index speculative longs near 4-year low

Castrol India launches new vehicle care products

Castrol India launches new vehicle care products

Nifty below 25,600 level; FMCG shares decline

Nifty below 25,600 level; FMCG shares decline

Pound net speculative longs fall further

Pound net speculative longs fall further

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayHDB Financial IPO Allotment TodayLatest News LIVESambhv Steel IPO AllotmentDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon