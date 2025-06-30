Monday, June 30, 2025 | 12:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US dollar index speculative longs near 4-year low

US dollar index speculative longs near 4-year low

Image

Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

US dollar index speculators sharply increased net short position, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 6034 contracts in the data reported through June 24, 2025, showing an increase of 3066 net position compared to the previous week and are at levels not seen in almost 4 years.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Castrol India launches new vehicle care products

Castrol India launches new vehicle care products

Nifty below 25,600 level; FMCG shares decline

Nifty below 25,600 level; FMCG shares decline

Pound net speculative longs fall further

Pound net speculative longs fall further

Euro speculative net longs climb to 17-month high

Euro speculative net longs climb to 17-month high

NLC India gains after LoA from NTPC for 450 MW hybrid power project

NLC India gains after LoA from NTPC for 450 MW hybrid power project

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayHDB Financial IPO Allotment TodayLatest News LIVESambhv Steel IPO AllotmentDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon