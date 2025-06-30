Nifty below 25,600 level; FMCG shares decline

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 231.76 points or 0.28% to 83,827.14. The Nifty 50 index lost 65.20 points or 0.25% to 25,573.10.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.50% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.70%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,314 shares rose and 1,625 shares fell. A total of 201 shares were unchanged.
Economy:
Indias forex reserves dropped by USD 1.01 billion to USD 697.93 billion for the week ended June 20, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.
For the week ended June 20, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, dropped by USD 357 million to USD 589.06 billion, the data released on Friday showed.
The gold reserves were down by USD 573 million to USD 85.74 billion during the week, the RBI said.
The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) declined by USD 85 million to USD 18.672 billion, the apex bank said.
Indias reserve position with the IMF also declined by USD 1 million to USD 4.45 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 2.48% to 12.70. The Nifty 31 July 2025 futures were trading at 25,678.30, at a premium of 105.2 points as compared with the spot at 25,573.10.
The Nifty option chain for the 31 July 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 41.4 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 65.1 lakh contracts was seen at 25,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty FMCG index shed 0.29% to 54,948.20. The index fell 0.31% in the two consecutive trading sessions.
Tata Consumer Products (down 2.54%), Marico (down 1.59%), United Spirits (down 1.03%), Dabur India (down 0.79%), Patanjali Foods (down 0.59%), Varun Beverages (down 0.53%), Nestle India (down 0.41%), ITC (down 0.08%), Godrej Consumer Products (down 0.08%) and Hindustan Unilever (down 0.03%) fell.
On the other hand, Colgate-Palmolive (India) (up 1.08%), United Breweries (up 0.76%) and Emami (up 0.26%) edged higher.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Waaree Energies rallied 5.43% after the firms wholly owned subsidiary, Waaree Solar Americas, received an order to supply 540 MW of solar modules from a renowned customer located in the United States.
Karnataka Bank declined 5.51% after the banks board accepted the resignation of managing director (MD) & chief executive officer (CEO), Srikrishnan Hari Hara Sarma, effective from 15 July 2025.
