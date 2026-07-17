Time Technoplast gains after securing Rs 38.14 crore HPCL order

Time Technoplast rose 1.90% to Rs 203.19 after the company secured an order worth approximately Rs 38.14 crore from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) for the supply of 1.40 lakh 10-kg Type IV Composite LPG Cylinders.

The order was awarded through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) and is scheduled to be executed within six months, the company said.

Time Technoplast said the contract reflects the accelerating adoption of composite LPG cylinders by India's oil marketing companies, driven by their enhanced safety, lightweight construction and improved consumer convenience. The company added that the order reinforces its leadership in the composite cylinder segment and supports the transition towards modern, customer-centric LPG distribution.

The company noted that the order assumes added significance as HPCL has recently introduced a distribution model for composite LPG cylinders through leading quick-commerce platforms, enabling on-demand deliveries to consumers. Time Technoplast said its participation in the initiative underscores its focus on delivering innovative and sustainable packaging solutions for India's energy sector.

Time Technoplast is a global manufacturer of polymer products with operations across multiple countries. Its portfolio spans industrial packaging solutions, lifestyle products, automotive components, infrastructure / construction related products, material handling solutions & composite cylinders.

Time Technoplast has reported 20.4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 131.84 crore on a 14.2% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,676.67 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News