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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Afcons Infrastructure Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Afcons Infrastructure Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd witnessed volume of 7.28 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 22.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31671 shares

Tube Investments of India Ltd, Aditya Birla Capital Ltd, JSW Cement Ltd, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 17 July 2026.

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd witnessed volume of 7.28 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 22.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31671 shares. The stock increased 5.41% to Rs.300.95. Volumes stood at 66278 shares in the last session.

Tube Investments of India Ltd saw volume of 3.04 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 15.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19234 shares. The stock dropped 0.52% to Rs.2,918.40. Volumes stood at 5417 shares in the last session.

 

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd saw volume of 10.52 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.22 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.13% to Rs.399.40. Volumes stood at 47529 shares in the last session.

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JSW Cement Ltd witnessed volume of 61.29 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.58 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.62% to Rs.140.00. Volumes stood at 3.05 lakh shares in the last session.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd notched up volume of 1.11 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20262 shares. The stock slipped 2.14% to Rs.2,238.55. Volumes stood at 45003 shares in the last session.

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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

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