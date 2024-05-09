Business Standard
Indian Hotels Co extends its partnership with CG Hospitality

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
To grow its portfolio to 25 hotels by 2025
Indian Hotels Co (IHCL) announced a strategic partnership with CG Hospitality, extending its current association of TAL Hotels & Resorts and Taj Safaris to achieve a portfolio of 25 hotels by 2025. Ekyam, the platform will primarily pursue opportunities in destinations that offer adventure experiences across the Indian Ocean and Greater Himalayan regions and wildlife escapes.
Speaking on the occasion, Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, IHCL said, IHCL has a long-standing association with CG Hospitality, a member of the renowned CG Corp Global for over two decades. We are delighted to announce that the next phase of this partnership will pursue accelerated growth in the Indian Subcontinent. This collaboration under the platform - Ekyam, will explore opportunities to manage hotels across regions around the Himalayas as well as Indian ocean and strengthen the wildlife sector.
The current operating footprint in the Indian Sub-Continent and Middle East includes Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Taj Coral Reef Resort & Spa in Maldives, Taj Samudra, Colombo, Sri Lanka, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai and Taj Safaris, the wildlife luxury lodges in India and Nepal.
On this occasion, Rahul Chaudhary, MD of CG Hospitality, said, 'The platform will commence with the current portfolio of 11 operating hotels. CG Hospitality has invested over INR 1,250 crores in the operational and upcoming hotels thus far and is committed to onboard 14 more hotels under this partnership.
Taking forward the vision, Ram Maheshwari, Vice President Commercial will lead the platform to a portfolio of 25 hotels with 2,500 rooms by 2025.
First Published: May 09 2024 | 12:40 PM IST

