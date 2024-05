Powered by Capital Market - Live News

EMS is the lowest bidder (L-1) in the tender of UPCL VCVGS Urja Bhawan, Dehradun, for Supply, Installation, Testing & Commissioning of Infrastructure Works Loss Reduction on turnkey basis under Revamped Reforms-Linked Results-Based Distribution Sector Scheme, Circle_Rural Dehradun. The estimated order value is approximately Rs.148.11 crore.