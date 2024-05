Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

Dapsone Gel is used to treat acne and will be manufactured at the group's topical manufacturing facility at Changodar, Ahmedabad (India).

Dapsone Gel, 7.5% had annual sales of USD 35.8 mn in the United States (IQVIA MAT March 24).

Zydus Lifesciences has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Dapsone Gel, 7.5%, (USRLD: Aczone Gel 7.5%).