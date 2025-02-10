Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 18.07% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.89% to Rs 122.68 croreNet profit of Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure declined 18.07% to Rs 8.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 31.89% to Rs 122.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 93.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales122.6893.02 32 OPM %12.0616.68 -PBDT13.3114.73 -10 PBT10.9313.10 -17 NP8.169.96 -18
