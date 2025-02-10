Business Standard

Monday, February 10, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 18.07% in the December 2024 quarter

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 18.07% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 31.89% to Rs 122.68 crore

Net profit of Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure declined 18.07% to Rs 8.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 31.89% to Rs 122.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 93.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales122.6893.02 32 OPM %12.0616.68 -PBDT13.3114.73 -10 PBT10.9313.10 -17 NP8.169.96 -18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Texel Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.78 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Texel Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.78 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility consolidated net profit rises 11.38% in the December 2024 quarter

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility consolidated net profit rises 11.38% in the December 2024 quarter

Banco Products (India) consolidated net profit declines 54.73% in the December 2024 quarter

Banco Products (India) consolidated net profit declines 54.73% in the December 2024 quarter

Krazybee Services Pvt standalone net profit declines 29.23% in the December 2024 quarter

Krazybee Services Pvt standalone net profit declines 29.23% in the December 2024 quarter

Resco Global Wind Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 48.68 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Resco Global Wind Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 48.68 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWho Will Be BJP Delhi CM Face?Latest News LIVEDelhi Election Winner ListWill AAP lose national party statusGreater Kailash Assembly resultBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon