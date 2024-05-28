Business Standard
Tinna Rubber &amp; Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 131.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 51.06% to Rs 109.85 crore
Net profit of Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure rose 131.66% to Rs 15.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 51.06% to Rs 109.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 72.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 84.82% to Rs 40.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.88% to Rs 363.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 295.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales109.8572.72 51 363.03295.43 23 OPM %20.3910.19 -17.2512.44 - PBDT21.759.41 131 59.1135.82 65 PBT19.868.27 140 52.6928.72 83 NP15.666.76 132 40.2921.80 85
First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

