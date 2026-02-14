Diligent Industries standalone net profit rises 28.57% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.57% to Rs 35.86 crore

Net profit of Diligent Industries rose 28.57% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.57% to Rs 35.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 31.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.35.8631.033.544.320.620.600.140.190.180.14

