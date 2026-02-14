RR Metalmakers India reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.81 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.40% to Rs 12.89 crore

Net loss of RR Metalmakers India reported to Rs 3.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.40% to Rs 12.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.12.8910.98-24.3615.30-3.750.72-3.810.65-3.810.65

