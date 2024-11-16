Tirupati Fincorp reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.85 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4920.34% to Rs 59.24 croreNet Loss of Tirupati Fincorp reported to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4920.34% to Rs 59.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales59.241.18 4920 OPM %-3.7033.05 -PBDT-1.17-0.24 -388 PBT-1.17-0.24 -388 NP-0.85-0.27 -215
