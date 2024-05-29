Sales decline 4.12% to Rs 82.48 croreNet profit of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals declined 86.18% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.12% to Rs 82.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 86.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 66.67% to Rs 2.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.95% to Rs 306.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 364.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
