Tirupati Starch & Chemicals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.62 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.96% to Rs 92.23 croreNet profit of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals reported to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.96% to Rs 92.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 86.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales92.2386.23 7 OPM %7.333.00 -PBDT3.910.02 19450 PBT1.72-1.92 LP NP1.62-2.08 LP
