Titan Company Ltd Slides 4.78%

Titan Company Ltd Slides 4.78%

Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Titan Company Ltd has lost 1.95% over last one month compared to 3.74% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 1.46% rise in the SENSEX

Titan Company Ltd fell 4.78% today to trade at Rs 3491.6. The BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.76% to quote at 60581.67. The index is up 3.74 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd decreased 1.02% and Blue Star Ltd lost 0.68% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 4.74 % over last one year compared to the 4.29% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Titan Company Ltd has lost 1.95% over last one month compared to 3.74% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 1.46% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 21361 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 27804 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3866.15 on 30 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2947.55 on 07 Apr 2025.

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

