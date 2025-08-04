Monday, August 04, 2025 | 10:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Torrent Pharma's Vizag facility clears USFDA inspection with zero observations

Torrent Pharma's Vizag facility clears USFDA inspection with zero observations

Image

Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Torrent Pharmaceuticals announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has successfully completed an inspection of its manufacturing facility in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

According to an exchange filing, the inspection was conducted from 28 July to 1 August 2025. The company reported that the inspection concluded with zero observations.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals is the flagship of the Torrent Group and ranks seventh in the Indian pharmaceutical market. It is among the top five players in key therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, central nervous system, and cosmo-dermatology. With nearly 76% of its India business coming from chronic and sub-chronic therapies, Torrent remains a focused, specialty-driven player.

 

The pharma major reported a net profit of Rs 548 crore in Q1 FY25, marking a 20% year-on-year increase. Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 3,178 crore, an 11% rise over Q1 FY25.

The scrip slipped 1.34% to Rs 3,624.85 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth positive

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth positive

AXISCADES Tech gains after subsidiary inks Rs 223 crore deal with Indian Army

AXISCADES Tech gains after subsidiary inks Rs 223 crore deal with Indian Army

Honeywell Automation tanks as Q1 PAT slides 8% YoY to Rs 125 cr

Honeywell Automation tanks as Q1 PAT slides 8% YoY to Rs 125 cr

JSW Energy edges higher after commissioning first unit of Himachal-based Kutehr Hydro Plant

JSW Energy edges higher after commissioning first unit of Himachal-based Kutehr Hydro Plant

Zensar Technologies Ltd Slides 1.88%

Zensar Technologies Ltd Slides 1.88%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 9:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewUpcoming Cricket MatchesGold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Cement IPONSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon