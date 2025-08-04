Monday, August 04, 2025 | 11:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth positive

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth positive

Image

Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The key equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in early trade. The Nifty traded a tad above the 24,650 mark. Metal, PSU bank and auto shares advanced, while IT stocks declined.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 232.45 points or 0.29% to 80,832.36. The Nifty 50 index added 89.30 points or 0.36% to 24,652.45.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.41% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.28%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,733 shares rose and 1,248 shares fell. A total of 157 shares were unchanged.

 

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,366.40 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,186.86 crore in the Indian equity market on 01 August 2025, provisional data showed.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Also Read

Foreign funds

Smart money leaving India? What foreign fund flows mean for your investment

MCX

MCX shares rise 5% post Q1 results; should you buy? Analysts weigh in

Microsoft Windows 11 SE

Windows 11 SE: Microsoft sets 2026 expiry date on its ChromeOS competitor

station, Indian Railway, railway station

This railway wagon maker rises 3% on securing ₹1,599-cr order from NCC

bombay stock exchange, BSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 130 pts, Nifty tests 24,600; Metal, Auto index up 1%

ITC rose 0.60%. The company reported a 3% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,244.20 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 5,091.59 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) was at Rs 21,494.79 crore in the June 2025 quarter, up 20.90% from Rs 17,777.81 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter the previous year.

Tata Power Company declined 3.01%. The companys consolidated net profit advanced 6.2% to Rs 1,262.32 crore on a 4.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 18,035.07 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Narayana Hrudayalaya fell 3.63% after the companys consolidated net profit declined 2.3% to Rs 196.65 crore despite of 15.4% jump in net sales 1,507.27 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.39% to 6.346 from the previous close of 6.371.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 87.3150 compared with its close of 87.1850 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement rose 0.50% to Rs 100,249.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.40% to 98.75.

The United States 10-year bond yield gained 0.26% to 4.241.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for October 2025 settlement declined 20 cents or 0.29% to $69.47 a barrel.

Global Markets:

Markets in Asia traded mostly lower on Monday as investors assessed the latest round of tariffs that have been levied by the U.S. on its trading partners. These tariffs have raised concerns over mounting inflation and could also possibly lead to an economic slowdown.

Movements in crude oil prices will be closely watched after OPEC+ announced a significant output hike. On Sunday, the bloc agreed to raise production by 547,000 barrels per day for Septemberthe latest in a series of accelerated increases aimed at regaining market share.

The decision comes amid concerns over potential supply disruptions related to Russia, with OPEC+ citing a healthy global economy and low inventories as key factors behind the move.

On Wall Street, major equity indices ended lower on Friday as a weaker-than-expected jobs report, combined with fresh U.S. tariffs on dozens of trading partners, fueled concerns that the American economy might be slowing down significantly.

The S&P 500 slipped 1.6% to close at 6,238.01, while the Nasdaq Composite pulled back 2.24% to 20,650.13. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 542.40 points, or 1.23%, to finish the session at 43,588.58.

Data released by the Labor Department on Friday showed that the US nonfarm payrolls rose by 73,000 in July 2025, well below expectations of 110,000. The revised figures for May and June showed that employment was cumulatively lower by 258,000 than previously reportedsuggesting the labor market may be cooling more rapidly than initially anticipated.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Global Markets Tumble Amid Tariff Shock, Weak Jobs Data, and Sector-Wide Sell-Off

Global Markets Tumble Amid Tariff Shock, Weak Jobs Data, and Sector-Wide Sell-Off

MCX climbs after Q1 profit soars 83% YoY

MCX climbs after Q1 profit soars 83% YoY

Stock Alert: ITC, Tata Power, G.R.Infraprojects, NMDC, Federal Bank

Stock Alert: ITC, Tata Power, G.R.Infraprojects, NMDC, Federal Bank

Adani Ports records 8% YoY growth in July'25 cargo volumes

Adani Ports records 8% YoY growth in July'25 cargo volumes

Delhivery soars as Q1 PAT climbs 68% YoY to Rs 91 cr

Delhivery soars as Q1 PAT climbs 68% YoY to Rs 91 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewDelhi Weather UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Cement IPONSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon