Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Honeywell Automation tanks as Q1 PAT slides 8% YoY to Rs 125 cr

Honeywell Automation tanks as Q1 PAT slides 8% YoY to Rs 125 cr

Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Honeywell Automation India slipped 3.12% to Rs 37,805 after the company's standalone net profit declined 8.71% to Rs 124.60 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 136.50 crore in Q1 FY25.

However, revenue from operations jumped 23.18% year on year to Rs 1,183.1 crore in Q1 FY26.

During the quarter, profit before tax stood at Rs 168 crore, down 8.74% from Rs 184.10 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

Total expenses increased 28.79% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,056.9 crore in the June 2025 quarter. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 666.30 crore (up 51.39% YoY), employee benefit expense was at Rs 216.90 crore (up 17.81% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Honeywell Automation India is engaged in providing integrated automation and software solutions, including process solutions and building solutions.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

