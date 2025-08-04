Monday, August 04, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
JSW Energy edges higher after commissioning first unit of Himachal-based Kutehr Hydro Plant

JSW Energy edges higher after commissioning first unit of Himachal-based Kutehr Hydro Plant

Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

JSW Energy advanced 3.68% to Rs 530.30 after the company announced the successful commissioning of the first 80 MW unit of its 240 MW (3 x 80 MW) Kutehr Hydroelectric Power Plant.

The plant is situated in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh. The project has commenced power dispatch to the Haryana Power Purchase Centre.

The second 80 MW unit has already been synchronised with the grid and is undergoing trial run, while the last unit is expected to be synchronised soon.

The Kutehr project is backed by a long-term power purchase agreement with Haryana Power Purchase Centre (HPPC) for the entire 240 MW at a levelized ceiling tariff of Rs 4.50 per kWh, valid for 35 years with provisions for extension.

 

Power generated will supply Haryanas state distribution utilities Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam and Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam.

With this capacity addition, the installed hydro capacity stands at 1,471 MW, solar at 2,157 MW, Wind at 3,562 MW, taking the share of renewables to 56%.

Sharad Mahendra, Joint Managing Director and CEO of JSW Energy We are proud to inform the commissioning of the Kutehr Hydroelectric Power Plant, one of the fastest built greenfield hydro project to be completed in India.

The timing is especially opportune, coinciding with the peak monsoon season, enabling us to capitalise on high waterflow and reap the generation benefit in current fiscal.

JSW Energy is one of the leading private sector power producers in India and part of JSW group. It has established its presence across the value chains of power sector with diversified assets in power generation, and transmission.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 42.43% to Rs 743.12 crore on 78.62% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5,143.37 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Zensar Technologies Ltd Slides 1.88%

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd Surges 1.18%

Adani Ports records 8% increase in handled cargo volumes in July'25

Stock Alert: ITC, Tata Power, G.R.Infraprojects, NMDC, Federal Bank

RailTel Corp spurts on bagging Rs 166-cr service order from BSNL

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

