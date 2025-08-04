AXISCADES Tech gains after subsidiary inks Rs 223 crore deal with Indian Army

AXISCADES Technologies rose 2.16% to Rs 1307.80 after the company announced that the the Indian Army has signed a contract worth Rs 223.95 crore with AXISCADES Aerospace & Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.
The contract is for supplying of 212 units of next-generation 50 Ton Tank Transporter Trailers. The project has to be executed within a period of 2 years.
The entity awarding the aforementioned contract is the Directorate General of Capability Development, Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence (Army), A Wing, Sena Bhavan, New Delhi.
AXISCADES Technologies is a leading, end-to-end technology, product and solutions provider aiding the creation of innovative, sustainable, and safer products worldwide in the aerospace, defence and ESAI domains.
On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit surged 253.16% to Rs 30.76 crore while net sales rose 4.75% to Rs 267.97 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.
