AXISCADES Tech gains after subsidiary inks Rs 223 crore deal with Indian Army

Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

AXISCADES Technologies rose 2.16% to Rs 1307.80 after the company announced that the the Indian Army has signed a contract worth Rs 223.95 crore with AXISCADES Aerospace & Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

The contract is for supplying of 212 units of next-generation 50 Ton Tank Transporter Trailers. The project has to be executed within a period of 2 years.

The entity awarding the aforementioned contract is the Directorate General of Capability Development, Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence (Army), A Wing, Sena Bhavan, New Delhi.

AXISCADES Technologies is a leading, end-to-end technology, product and solutions provider aiding the creation of innovative, sustainable, and safer products worldwide in the aerospace, defence and ESAI domains.

 

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit surged 253.16% to Rs 30.76 crore while net sales rose 4.75% to Rs 267.97 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

