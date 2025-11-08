Torrent Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 30.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.66% to Rs 3246.00 croreNet profit of Torrent Pharmaceuticals rose 30.46% to Rs 591.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 453.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.66% to Rs 3246.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2831.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3246.002831.00 15 OPM %33.3633.17 -PBDT1008.00859.00 17 PBT804.00661.00 22 NP591.00453.00 30
