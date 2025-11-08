Aryan Share & Stock Brokers standalone net profit declines 23.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 55.00% to Rs 0.62 croreNet profit of Aryan Share & Stock Brokers declined 23.71% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 55.00% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.620.40 55 OPM %66.1312.50 -PBDT0.951.06 -10 PBT0.951.06 -10 NP0.740.97 -24
