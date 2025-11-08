Saturday, November 08, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Forbes & Company consolidated net profit rises 23.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Net profit of Forbes & Company rose 23.15% to Rs 6.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 46.05% to Rs 18.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales18.7034.66 -46 OPM %15.3512.15 -PBDT8.946.85 31 PBT8.386.48 29 NP6.335.14 23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

