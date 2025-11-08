Forbes & Company consolidated net profit rises 23.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 46.05% to Rs 18.70 croreNet profit of Forbes & Company rose 23.15% to Rs 6.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 46.05% to Rs 18.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales18.7034.66 -46 OPM %15.3512.15 -PBDT8.946.85 31 PBT8.386.48 29 NP6.335.14 23
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content