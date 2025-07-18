Friday, July 18, 2025 | 12:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Viji Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Viji Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd, Denta Water & Infra Solutions Ltd, Winsome Textile Industries Ltd and Vimta Labs Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 July 2025.

Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd, Denta Water & Infra Solutions Ltd, Winsome Textile Industries Ltd and Vimta Labs Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 July 2025.

Viji Finance Ltd soared 19.81% to Rs 3.75 at 18-Jul-2025 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57919 shares in the past one month.

 

Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd surged 18.70% to Rs 178.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 25.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

Denta Water & Infra Solutions Ltd spiked 15.88% to Rs 369.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14697 shares in the past one month.

Winsome Textile Industries Ltd jumped 11.74% to Rs 114.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64800 shares in the past one month.

Vimta Labs Ltd rose 10.88% to Rs 516.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11241 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

