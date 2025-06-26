Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 01:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Torrent Power Ltd spurts 0.51%, up for fifth straight session

Torrent Power Ltd spurts 0.51%, up for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Torrent Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 1469.4, up 0.51% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.28% in last one year as compared to a 5.65% jump in NIFTY and a 12.85% jump in the Nifty Energy.

Torrent Power Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1469.4, up 0.51% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 25402.2. The Sensex is at 83287.99, up 0.64%. Torrent Power Ltd has gained around 3.09% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Torrent Power Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35820.55, up 0.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.67 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1469.5, up 0.44% on the day. Torrent Power Ltd is down 3.28% in last one year as compared to a 5.65% jump in NIFTY and a 12.85% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 25.84 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hitachi Energy India Ltd soars 0.53%, rises for fifth straight session

Hitachi Energy India Ltd soars 0.53%, rises for fifth straight session

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd soars 0.74%, gains for fifth straight session

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd soars 0.74%, gains for fifth straight session

Castrol India Ltd spurts 1.66%, gains for five straight sessions

Castrol India Ltd spurts 1.66%, gains for five straight sessions

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd soars 1.78%, up for fifth straight session

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd soars 1.78%, up for fifth straight session

Ashok Leyland Ltd up for fifth session

Ashok Leyland Ltd up for fifth session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025Millionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon