Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd soars 1.78%, up for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 415.4, up 1.78% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 24.84% in last one year as compared to a 5.65% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.85% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 415.4, up 1.78% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 25402.2. The Sensex is at 83287.99, up 0.64%. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has risen around 0.79% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35820.55, up 0.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 68.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 54.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 416.15, up 1.8% on the day. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up 24.84% in last one year as compared to a 5.65% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.85% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 11.79 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

