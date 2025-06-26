Hitachi Energy India Ltd soars 0.53%, rises for fifth straight session

Hitachi Energy India Ltd is quoting at Rs 19741, up 0.53% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 56.91% in last one year as compared to a 5.65% drop in NIFTY and a 12.85% drop in the Nifty Energy.
Hitachi Energy India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 19741, up 0.53% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 25402.2. The Sensex is at 83287.99, up 0.64%. Hitachi Energy India Ltd has risen around 14.1% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hitachi Energy India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35820.55, up 0.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 55823 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.6 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 227.9 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.
