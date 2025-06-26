Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 01:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Castrol India Ltd spurts 1.66%, gains for five straight sessions

Castrol India Ltd spurts 1.66%, gains for five straight sessions

Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Castrol India Ltd is quoting at Rs 214.8, up 1.66% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 6.13% in last one year as compared to a 5.65% fall in NIFTY and a 12.85% fall in the Nifty Energy.

Castrol India Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 214.8, up 1.66% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 25402.2. The Sensex is at 83287.99, up 0.64%. Castrol India Ltd has added around 3.79% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Castrol India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35820.55, up 0.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 32.2 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 22.12 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

