Total Foodgrain Production At 3288.52 LMT As Per Third Advance Estimates

Total foodgrain production is estimated at 3288.52 LMT, which is slightly lower than foodgrain production of 2022-23 while higher by 211.00 LMT from average foodgrain production of last 5 years (2018-19 to 2022-23) of 3077.52 LMT.

Total Rice production is estimated at 1367.00 LMT as compared to 1357.55 LMT in 2022-23, showing an increase of 9.45 LMT. Production of Wheat is estimated at 1129.25 LMT which is higher by 23.71 LMT from previous years wheat production.

Production of Shree Anna is estimated at 174.08 LMT showing a marginal increase of 0.87 LMT from 2022-23 production. Further, Production of Nutri/Coarse Cereals is estimated at 547.34 LMT which is higher by 46.24 LMT from average Nutri/ Coarse Cereals production.

Production of Tur is estimated at 33.85 LMT which is marginally higher by 0.73 LMT from last years production of 33.12 LMT. Production of Lentil is estimated at 17.54 LMT which is higher by 1.95 LMT than the previous years production of 15.59 LMT.

The production of Soybean is estimated at 130.54 LMT and production of Rapeseed & Mustard is estimated at 131.61 LMT which higher by 5.18 LMT to last years production. The production of Cotton is estimated at 325.22 Lakh Bales (of 170 Kg each) and production of Sugarcane is estimated at 4425.22 LMT.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has released Third Advance Estimates of Major Agricultural Crops for the year 2023-24. From the last agricultural year, the summer season has been segregated from Rabi season and incorporated in the Third Advance Estimates. Hence, this Advance Estimates of area, production and yield includes Kharif, Rabi & Summer season.