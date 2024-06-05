Wipro joins hand with Zscaler

Wipro said that it has partnered with Zscaler to introduce Wipro Cyber X-Ray, an AI-assisted decision support platform.

Wipro Cyber X-Ray offers an easy-to-navigate executive dashboard to visualize cyber risk posture, activate cyber initiatives, and deliver value to the organization by helping to understand over- or underinvestment in security programs.

Tony Buffomante, Global Head of Cybersecurity and Risk Services at Wipro, said, Wipro Cyber X-Ray helps top management executives make more informed decisions based on the intelligence provided and validates if the cyber investment is helping them achieve the desired maturity. The platform also provides security processes, strategy, and performance benchmarking to help enhance organizations cybersecurity posture. With many teams being asked to do more with less, we are pleased to collaborate with Zscaler to provide clients with a security management tool that provides visibility and enables efficient allocation of cyber investments.

Karl Soderlund, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Partner and Alliances Sales Zscaler, said, Wipro Cyber X-Ray, powered by Zscaler, is a compelling platform designed to give top management a single pane of glass view of the enterprises cyber risks associated with the business posture, while cybersecurity remains one of the core topics for the board and top management, cybersecurity leaders have been facing challenges to communicate easily understood value. Wipro Cyber X-Ray solves this challenge by providing insights and visibility into an organizations cyber health.

Wipro is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients' most complex digital transformation needs.

The IT major's consolidated net profit grew 5.21% to Rs 2,834.6 crore on marginal rise in revenue from operations to Rs 22,208.03 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q3 FY24.

The scrip declined 1.39% to settle at Rs 437.80 on Tuesday, 4 June 2024.

