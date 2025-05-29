Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 11:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IRCTC Q4 PAT rises 26% YoY to Rs 358 cr

IRCTC Q4 PAT rises 26% YoY to Rs 358 cr

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 11:07 AM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) reported a 26.06% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 358.23 crore, while revenue from operations rose 10.14% to Rs 1,268.53 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 472.31 crore in Q4 FY25, up 23.64% year-on-year and up 3.45% quarter-on-quarter.

Total expenses rose 11.46% to Rs 903.06 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24. During the quarter, the cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 16.41 crore (down 1.97% YoY), while employee benefits expense was at Rs 89.72 crore (up 7.09 % YoY).

On the segmental front, tourism was at Rs 274.12 crore (up 38.02% YoY), revenue from rail neer was at Rs 95.99 crore (up 15.71% YoY), and internet ticketing stood at Rs 372.47 crore (up 8.78% YoY) during the quarter.

 

The company's net profit advanced 5.03%, while net sales rose 3.58% in Q4 March 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

For the full year FY25, revenue from operations advanced 9.73% to Rs 4,674.77 crore, while net profit jumped 18.34% to Rs 1,314.90 crore.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1 per share for FY25.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is an Indian public sector undertaking that provides ticketing, catering, and tourism services for the Indian Railways.

Shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation rose 0.10% to Rs 777 on the BSE.

First Published: May 29 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

