Total of 55.02 crore Jan-Dhan accounts opened so far says Ministry of Finance

Total of 55.02 crore Jan-Dhan accounts opened so far says Ministry of Finance

Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Ministry of Finance stated in a latest update that a total of 55.02 crore Jan-Dhan accounts have been opened till 07.03.2025, out of which, 36.63 crore accounts are in rural and semi-urban areas. The Government initiated the National Mission for Financial Inclusion (NMFI), namely the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) in August, 2014 to provide universal banking services for every unbanked adult based on the guiding principles of banking the unbanked, securing the unsecured, funding the unfunded and serving unserved and underserved areas.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Unicommerce Esolutions rises as board mulls fund raising plan on 20th March'25

Manappuram Finance board to mull fund raising on 20th March

INR rebounds to near 7-week high tracking positive cues from equities

Stocks rally on global optimism, Nifty crosses 22,800; ICICI Bank climbs 3%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 3.62%, NIFTY jumps 1.45%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

