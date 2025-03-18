Tuesday, March 18, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 3.62%, NIFTY jumps 1.45%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 3.62%, NIFTY jumps 1.45%

Image

Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Nifty Media index closed up 3.62% at 1480.15 today. The index is down 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, PVR Inox Ltd gained 6.71%, Dish TV India Ltd added 4.97% and Tips Music Ltd jumped 4.53%. The Nifty Media index is down 20.00% over last one year compared to the 3.53% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index added 3.16% and Nifty Auto index gained 2.38% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 1.45% to close at 22834.3 while the SENSEX added 1.53% to close at 75301.26 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

USDJPY near 2-week high; Investors brace for Fed and BoJ decision

USDJPY near 2-week high; Investors brace for Fed and BoJ decision

RBI and Bank of Mauritius sign MoU to promote use of local currencies in bilateral transactions

RBI and Bank of Mauritius sign MoU to promote use of local currencies in bilateral transactions

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Nifty March futures trade at premium

PB Fintech spurts after broker upgrades rating

PB Fintech spurts after broker upgrades rating

Coffee Day rallies after board nod to settle debt obligation with IDBI Trusteeship

Coffee Day rallies after board nod to settle debt obligation with IDBI Trusteeship

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodaySunita Williams Return Live UpdatesLatest News LIVEIIT JAM Result 2025CBSE 10th Computer Paper AnalysisStarlink Debut in India SoonIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon