TotalEnergies and Oil India collaborate to reduce upstream methane emissions

Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
TotalEnergies and Oil India (OIL) signed a Cooperation Agreement to carry out methane emissions detection and measurement campaigns using TotalEnergies' pioneer AUSEA technology at OIL sites in India.

State-owned enterprise OIL recently joined the Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter (OGDC), a global industry initiative launched at COP28, co-chaired by TotalEnergies' CEO. The OGDC's ambition is to work towards net-zero operations by 2050, as well as near-zero upstream methane emissions and zero routine flaring by 2030. Moreover, OGDC members are committed to measuring and publicly reporting progress.

In line with the OGDC's principle of sharing good practices, TotalEnergies makes this technology available to other operators among the signatories, as an effective and recognized tool to detect, measure and eventually abate methane emissions on their own assets.

 

Mounted on a drone, the AUSEA gas analyzer, developed by TotalEnergies and its R&D partners, consists of a dual sensor capable of detecting methane and carbon dioxide emissions, while at the same time identifying their source. This technology marks a step change in methane emissions detection and measurement compared to traditional techniques. By allowing access to hard-to-reach emission points, on all types of industrial facilities, both offshore and onshore, AUSEA is reputed as one of the most accurate technologies in the industry.

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

