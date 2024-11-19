Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Barometers trade with major gains; realty shares rally for 3rd day

Barometers trade with major gains; realty shares rally for 3rd day

Image

Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
The headline equity benchmarks traded with significant gains in the mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 23,700 level. Realty shares witnessed buying demand for the third consecutive trading session.

At 14:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, climbed 882.40 points or 1.14% to 78,221.41. The Nifty 50 index soared 254.70 points or 1.09% to 23,708.05.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rallied 1.58% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 1.59%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,806 shares rose and 1,113 shares fell. A total of 96 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

 

The Nifty Realty index jumped 2.54% to 976.45. The index rallied 4.18% in three consecutive trading sessions.

Godrej Properties (up 3.86%), Macrotech Developers (up 3.09%), Sobha (up 2.97%), Oberoi Realty (up 2.80%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 2.50%), Phoenix Mills (up 2.23%), DLF (up 1.96%), Raymond (up 1.93%), Brigade Enterprises (up 1.83%) and Mahindra Lifespace Developers (up 1.55%) advanced.

More From This Section

Volumes jump at Honasa Consumer Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Honasa Consumer Ltd counter

Akums Drugs hits life high on inking pact with Caregen

Akums Drugs hits life high on inking pact with Caregen

Nifty hovers around 23,750; M&M jumps nearly 5%

Nifty hovers around 23,750; M&M jumps nearly 5%

Gulf Oil Lubricants rises after ICRA upgrades ratings at 'AA+' with 'stable' outlook

Gulf Oil Lubricants rises after ICRA upgrades ratings at 'AA+' with 'stable' outlook

LTIMindtree secures contract extension with Nexi Group

LTIMindtree secures contract extension with Nexi Group

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.16% to 6.924 as compared with previous close 6.935.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 84.4075, compared with its close of 84.4200 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2024 settlement rose 0.60% to Rs 75,495.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.05% to 106.33.

The United States 10-year bond yield fell 1.06% to 4.372.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2024 settlement lost 45 cents or 0.61% to $72.85 a barrel.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broad-based gains drive Sensex 850 pts higher to 78,200; Nifty at 23,750;

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution, Delhi Pollution

LIVE: Delhi govt seeks Centre's nod for artificial rain amid worsening air quality

Satyendar Jain

Delhi HC seeks ED's reply on Satyendra Jain's plea to delay trial hearing

Gopal Rai, Gopal

Decision on work-from-home, odd-even to be taken soon: Gopal Rai

G20 Summit

G20: Leaders prioritise climate change, clean energy on summit's final day

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayNTPC Green Energy IPO Opens TodayBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon